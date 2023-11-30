Light the night, Santa parade, pub crawl and MORE events happening this weekend across Utah

It's officially December and Utah is fully in the holiday spirit with a slew of weekend events for the entire family across the state!

GRAND COUNTY

Moab Electric Light Parade - Moab is getting into the festive fun with a tree lighting on Friday at 5 p.m., a lights parade on Saturday at 6 p.m. and a holiday cruise following the parade. Don't miss the fun!

KANE COUNTY

Cozy Christmas Festival - At the Kanab Event Center Ballroom, check off your Christmas list on Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. with a market filled with local vendors! There will also be entertainment and live music as money from the event will benefit the Utah Symphony. It's the only fundraising event of the year and sure to be spectacular!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Light the Night South Jordan - South Jordan will have a TON of festive activities on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A winter market, free cookies, cocoa and holiday glasses, story time with Mrs. Claus, holiday lights and MORE! The city says this is one of the most popular city events each year - hosted at 1600 W Towne Center Drive.

Indigenous Winter Arts Market and Round Dance - More than three dozen artists and vendors will take over the University of Utah Student Union's Ballroom on Saturday and Sunday to sell different pieces of art and other handmade goods as part of Native American Heritage Month. After the market on Sunday, stick around for a Round Dance to celebrate the winter season.

Light up the Cairns - Sandy City is kicking off the holiday season by turning on the lights (and festive fun) at City Hall on Friday at 6 p.m. After the lights are turned on by Santa and the Mayor, stick around for live entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, photos, a fire engine and more! Bring a blanket or coat to donate to a drive to benefit Utahns experiencing homelessness this season.

First Friday Holiday Kick-off West Jordan - Santa, s'mores, cookies, crafts, a drone show, and a free concert will ring in the holidays at the County Library's Viridian Center on Friday night! The fun kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a drone show at 7 p.m. and a concert at 7:30 p.m. Drone show is weather-dependent and could be canceled due to weather. Completely FREE for everyone!

Breakfast with Santa - What's better than eating breakfast? Enjoying a morning of festivities with Santa, of course! The South Salt Lake Recreation Department is hosting a special event filled with delicious food, live entertainment and activities plus a gift for kids under 12 years old. Registration and tickets are required. Happening Saturday from 8-11 a.m. at the South Salt Lake Community Center.

Diwali Celebration - Celebrate the Hindu "Festival of Lights" with a program at the Main Library on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. There will be music, dance, Indian food, mehndi body art and a ceremonial lighting of diyas! Free for all.

Silly Holiday Bazaar - Park Silly Market is hosting a special holiday market on Saturday and Sunday this weekend where people can get into the festive spirit while also checking off their shopping list! This weekend, the market will be at the Shops at South Town in the Home Good Atrium in Sandy. Don't miss it!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Park City Santa Pub Crawl - Bring a new, unwrapped toy and participate in a pub crawl around Park City to celebrate the season! Happening Saturday, a group will begin at 6 p.m. at Butchers and then proceed to different iconic stops along Park City. Obviously, this is a 21+ event and something the community looks forward to every year! Enjoy some drinks while also joining in on a good cause!

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele Elf Drive - Splish, splash! Celebrate the season while also taking a dip at the Pratt Aquatic Center in Tooele. Event goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with swimming and special Christmas-themes activities in the water starting at 11:30. Games and crafts also provided. Tickets required!

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Christmas Market - Provo is kicking off the holiday season with a market and lights-on ceremony at Pioneer Park on Saturday! The market is from 4-8 p.m. while holiday lights will be on starting at 5:30 p.m. More than 50 local vendors will be at the park to help you check off your gift list!

Provo Santa Run! - The Santa Run was in Ogden last weekend and in Provo this weekend! Participants will be given a Santa suit to wear as they complete a 5K race with elves supplying cookies and milk along the way! The race is meant to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages to get in the spirit. Registration required - the race is happening Saturday afternoon.

Refugee Awareness Night - Learn about the needs of local refugees in Utah from leaders at this educational night hosted at Utah Valley University on Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Admission is free but reserve a sport. Dinner will be served. It'll be a night to learn about how you can be involved in your community while supporting refugees.

Lehi Santa Parade - The Santa Parade in Lehi will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m.! The parade route runs from Lehi High School to the Main Street Plaza. After the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, free hot chocolate, cookies and a visit from Santa!

Christmas Cruise - Take a boat adventure along the Provo River that's entirely Christmas-themed! Clas Ropes Course puts the cruise on every year, with thousands of lights, holiday scenes along the shore, Christmas music, concessions and a visit from Santa! Cruises run from Friday through December 23, reservation required!

Camp Floyd Christmas - Learn about how soldiers of Camp Floyd celebrated Christmas on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Check out the park's Christmas decor and get a free gift at this special event. Stay after the event for a light parade and fireworks. Tickets required!

WASATCH COUNTY

Heber City tree lighting - Friday night, Heber City is getting in on the festivities with music, tree lighting, a visit with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, an ice sculpture, food trucks, face painting and hot chocolate! Head to the Heber City Tabernacle Historic Square from 6-8:30 p.m. for the FREE fun.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

LaVerkin City Winter Fest - LaVerkin in hosting a 10K and 5K run for those wanting to get in some holiday exercise! If you'd rather just celebrate the festivities without the physical training, head to the park for a treasure hunt. Registration and fee required! Racers will get a long-sleeved shirt to help keep them warm as they run.

WEBER COUNTY

Craft Lake City Holiday Market - Ogden Union Station will be transformed into a winter wonderland on Friday night as over 100 local artisans gather to showcase their handmade gifts for the holidays. The market will also have performances, STEM exhibitors, local breweries, food trucks and more! A visit from Santa is the cherry on top of this festive event. Tickets required!

First Friday Art Stroll - It's the first Friday of the month which means it's free art night in Ogden! This event is a monthly occurrence with free exhibits, art installations and vendors flocking to the streets for a night of community fun. Check out the map for specific places of where to visit.