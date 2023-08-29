Lights, camera, extras! Make cash and be on TV with work as an extra

PROVO, Utah — Work as an extra in a TV show or movie can be both tedious and thrilling - plus, it can help make you just a little extra cash.

FOX 13 News anchor Kerri Cronk hopped off the anchor desk and onto a new set to try her hand at being an extra in Provo.

The popular sketch comedy show "Studio-C" is in its 18th season and is produced by BYU-TV for a national audience.

Kristin Arroyo is an aspiring costume and wardrobe manager who hopes being an extra for Studio-C will be a stepping stone that leads to bigger opportunities.

“It really is just based on who you know, the right time the right place," she explained.

For now, until Arroyo finds something more permanent, she said being an extra is easy work and can be a great way to make a little extra cash.

"I feel like this line of work goes well if you have other side gigs that you do," she remarked. "This can kind of help fill up your time in between and help make ends meet."

On average, extras make about $100-$200 per day.

It's hard-earned money as days can sometimes be more than ten hours long.

For Brett White, he says the cash is welcome during his slow season. During the winter, he dons a red suit and hat and brings holiday joy to children as a festive visitor from the North Pole.

"It's a lot of fun seeing how movies are made, seeing how shows are made, and watching the stresses of the crew and the cast that as background, I don't have," he said.

This time, White put on a hospital gown and acted as a patient while Kerri Cronk got to be a hospital administrator during her time on the Studio-C set.

She didn't have any lines and had the purpose of looking important and acting busy while filming was in progress.

Even though it may seem unimportant, extras are essential to make movie and TV show magic and take viewers to a different place for just a moment in time.

If you're interested in finding work as an extra, check out the Utah Film Commission's website, which regularly posts opportunities.