Lincoln Markham, Ashley Gettleman win UGA Utah Junior State amateur championship

SALT LAKE CITY — Lincoln Markham dominated the final match of the UGA Utah Junior State Amateur, beating Lance Loughton 7 & 6 to win the inaugural event. Loughton an early one-up lead after winning the second hole, but it was all Markham after that. The Crimson Cliff graduate won nine of the next 10 holes to clinch the victory.

"This field was really strong," said Markham. "I think there were over 100 boys playing in this field, and a lot of them are really great players, so it's definitely an honor to win this event, especially the first one. I'm sure it's going to be going for many years to come. I'm really happy to get it done."

Ashley Gettleman rallied on the back nine to win the UGA Girls' Junior State Amateur. Aadyn Long, a 2-time 6A medalist from Lone Peak High School, was 3-up after the first eight holes in the girls' final, but Gettleman won the first four holes on the back nine, and also the 15th hole, to take a 2-up lead. The California native won the match 2 &1 with a big back-nine comeback.

"I was just thinking I really want to win," said Gettleman. "I didn't come and play 90 holes just to lose. I was on the back nine, and I was like let's flip it around. I feel like I play better under pressure, when I'm chasing something. I was like, come on, Ashley, you've just got to push, go hard here, finish it through."