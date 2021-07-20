Lingering showers will give way to temps in mid-90s

Tuesday morning will see lingering showers that will taper off and give way to sunshine in the morning, with partly cloudy skies by this afternoon.

Today's temperatures will be in the mid-90s, still quite warm but not the record-breaking heat Utah has seen this summer.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected this afternoon across the state that could bring periods of heavy downpours and possible flash flooding at all of Utah's national parks.

Slot canyons should be avoided because of the potential for flash floods, which could create deadly conditions should the canyons fill with water.

Although drier air begins to move in Wednesday, there is a chance for daily thunderstorms for most of the week.