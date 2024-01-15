Little Cottonwood Canyon expected to open Monday after weekend closures

SANDY, Utah — After closing the entire day Sunday due to avalanche danger and mitigation efforts, Little Cottonwood Canyon is expected to reopen Monday morning.

The opening comes at the perfect time as recreators hold out for an epic day on the slopes during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday.

Avalanche mitigation and road cleanup in both Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons persisted through the weekend as snow hammered Utah's mountains.

Alta Ski Area reported Monday morning that it received 20 inches of snow in the last day and 44 inches over the last two days.

Both canyons closed on Saturday night so crews could work on controlling several feet of snow that made for dangerous avalanche conditions.

Big Cottonwood Canyon reopened Sunday morning at around 8:30 a.m., but Little Cottonwood Canyon remained closed throughout the entire day as the Utah Department of Transportation worked "thoroughly and methodically in all sections."

Eventually, it was determined State Route 210, which runs the length of Little Cottonwood Canyon, would not open at all on Sunday, much to the disappointment of enthusiastic skiers.

During the day, avalanche work continued in the canyon with UDOT saying "good progress" had been reached in clearing debris from slides that crossed the road.

Crews are aiming for a 10 a.m. opening of SR210 on Monday, but drivers should expect travel delays throughout the day.

Drivers are also reminded to not block neighborhood access in Cottonwood Heights and Sandy while waiting to travel in the canyon and to avoid idling.