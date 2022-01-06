Watch
Little Cottonwood Canyon road will close temporarily for avalanche control

Utah Department of Transportation
Little Cottonwood Canyon
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:14:31-05

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Utah's Department of Transportation is warning skiers and snowboarders heading up to Alta and Snowbird on Thursday that the road up Little Cottonwood Canyon will close at 11:30am for avalanche control.

Downhill traffic will be closed on SR 210 from Snowbird at 12:30pm.

No one will be allowed to take the road down the canyon until avalanche mitigation work is completed, expected to be around 2:00pm on Thursday. Updates will be provided by UDOH as work progresses.

