Little Cottonwood Canyon road will close temporarily for avalanche control

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Utah's Department of Transportation is warning skiers and snowboarders heading up to Alta and Snowbird on Thursday that the road up Little Cottonwood Canyon will close at 11:30am for avalanche control.

Downhill traffic will be closed on SR 210 from Snowbird at 12:30pm.

No one will be allowed to take the road down the canyon until avalanche mitigation work is completed, expected to be around 2:00pm on Thursday. Updates will be provided by UDOH as work progresses.