LIVE BLOG: Latest news on primary election day in Utah

Ballot Box Election Day
Voter drops his ballot into box at Salt Lake County polling location on Tuesday, June 28
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jun 28, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is primary election day around Utah, with Republicans and Democrats choosing their candidates to represent them in the general election in November.

FOX 13 News will have complete coverage of the election and will report any news or updates here throughout the day.

10 a.m.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says the overall election turnout in the county is about 33%.

The office of Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson tells FOX 13 News that the Republican turnout across the state is averaging 30% at polling locations.

