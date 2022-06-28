LIVE BLOG: Latest news on primary election day in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is primary election day around Utah, with Republicans and Democrats choosing their candidates to represent them in the general election in November.

10 a.m.

Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen says the overall election turnout in the county is about 33%.

The office of Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson tells FOX 13 News that the Republican turnout across the state is averaging 30% at polling locations.