Firefighters extinguish blaze at abandoned Chinese restaurant in SLC

About 30 firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned building in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in an abandoned Chinese buffet restaurant at 1625 W North Temple, and it forced the closure of North Temple between 1400 W and Redwood Rd.

"Fire crews arrived this morning to find flames coming through the roof. Of course, the building was boarded up and so they weren't able to make immediate access. Due to those dangers, there was also a partial collapse. We did not send our fire crews inside. They stayed outside. They set up their water towers [...] and were able to put the main portion of the fire down quite quickly," said Battalion Chief Dan Walker, Salt Lake City Fire Department.

According to a Salt Lake City Fire Department spokesman, firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the building.

The Utah Transit Authority reports a bus bridge has been activated between the Fairpark and Airport stations as TRAX Green Line trains are unable to proceed through the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.