LIVE: Funeral Service for Unified Fire Capt. Merrill Bone

HOLLADAY, Utah — The funeral service for the Unified Fire captain who lost his life to complications with COVID-19 is being held at Olympus High School. Watch it live here.
The 61 year-old firefighter passed away October 31 due to complications with COVID-19
Posted at 11:00 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 13:00:02-04
