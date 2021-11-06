Watch
LIVE: Funeral Service for Unified Fire Capt. Merrill Bone

The 61 year-old firefighter passed away October 31 due to complications with COVID-19
HOLLADAY, Utah — The funeral service for the Unified Fire captain who lost his life to complications with COVID-19 is being held at Olympus High School. Watch it live here.

