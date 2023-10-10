'Live On' suicide prevention guide in Spanish provides much-needed resource

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday is World Mental Health Day, and according to the Department of Health and Human Services, 90% of Utahns have been impacted by suicide in some way.

The department announced a first-of-its-kind suicide prevention training, all in Spanish, called the "Spanish Live On Playbook."

It includes resources and eight short video lessons, free and available on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

“I’m a suicide survivor for 33 years. [At age 19], I thought that my life was ending and I did not want to live anymore. And I’m grateful that that changed,” said Jeanette Villalta, a social service specialist and community liaison for the Multicultural Counseling Center.

Villalta said she wishes her mom and others had this resource when they saved her life at the age of 19.

"This is going to be very helpful. And I wish we had that back at the time,” she said, “But we have it now, and that is the important part.”

READ: Utah launches first-ever Instagram suicide prevention training program

Karla Arroyo, the executive director of the Multicultural Counseling Center, encouraged everyone to watch the tutorials so they can not only be there for themselves, but also look for important signs of depression and anxiety in their friends and families.

“Support is essential for those struggling with suicidal thoughts,” said Arroyo. “We must make sure that they know that they are not alone. They must know that they are not alone, that there are people willing to listen and willing to help them. I urge all of you to join this fight against suicide.”

Villalta said she hopes it helps the many families she sees in her line of work who need resources like this new tool.

Utahns can simply look up the tutorials on their phone or computers. The "playbook" can be found HERE.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the 988 hotline.