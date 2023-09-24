Salt Lake City book store searched for explosives

SALT LAKE CITY — The area surrounding a Salt Lake City book store was blocked off as police searched for explosive materials Sunday. The building has since been given the "all clear."
Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Salt Lake City police tweeted they were investigating what they called a suspicious circumstance at the King's English Bookshop, located at 1511 South 1500 East.
We are investigating a suspicious circumstance at The King’s English Bookstore.— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) September 24, 2023
We have closed 1500 East from Emerson Ave. to Kensington St. as a K9 Unit from our Airport Division checks the area.
A PIO is on scene. #SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/qUnOH0M26D
1500 East was closed from Emerson Avenue to Kensington Street as a K9 from SLCPD's Airport Division was brought in to search the area.
After a bomb-sniffing dog searched the exterior and interior of the building, SLCPD gave the "all clear," reopening 1500 East around 11:15 a.m, according to a later tweet.
After searching the exterior and interior of the building with a K9 Unit certified in detecting explosive materials, we have given the “all clear” and turned the building back over to the owner.— Salt Lake City Police (@slcpd) September 24, 2023
1500 East is back open.
The PIO will clear at 11:30 a.m.#SLC #SLCPD #SaltLakeCity pic.twitter.com/3CZPVL3x6i
This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.