Salt Lake City book store searched for explosives

Building given "all-clear" after K9 search
A photo from the scene released by Salt Lake City Police. A bomb-sniffing dog walks on the asphalt wearing a black harness attached to a black leash. A SLCPD cruiser is in the background, out of focus, as is the handler's leg.
Salt Lake City Police
Posted at 12:11 PM, Sep 24, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — The area surrounding a Salt Lake City book store was blocked off as police searched for explosive materials Sunday. The building has since been given the "all clear."

Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Salt Lake City police tweeted they were investigating what they called a suspicious circumstance at the King's English Bookshop, located at 1511 South 1500 East.

1500 East was closed from Emerson Avenue to Kensington Street as a K9 from SLCPD's Airport Division was brought in to search the area.

After a bomb-sniffing dog searched the exterior and interior of the building, SLCPD gave the "all clear," reopening 1500 East around 11:15 a.m, according to a later tweet.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

