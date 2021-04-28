Local coffee company, gun shop raise money for veterans

Among the people who need a helping hand as we recover from the pandemic are those who have fought to protect our freedom: Our veterans.

On Tuesday, a Utah County gun store and a local coffee company teamed up to give back to those who have served.

In the video above, those at Black Rifle Coffee and Ready Gunner share why they organized this fundraiser.

Black Rifle is going to several different states to raise money for veterans. They're headed to Tennessee next.

Black Rifle is going to several different states to raise money for veterans. They're headed to Tennessee next.