Local events commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Ogden NAACP:

Sunday - Martin Luther King Prayer Vigil at Utah State Capitol



Monday - Unity March

9 a.m. - Gathering at Marshall White Center (222 28th St, Ogden)



10 a.m. - March begins, from Marshall White Center to Ogden Amphitheater



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - MLK Service Project: "Warm Hearts & Soles"

After the Unity March: Distributing FREE children's coats & shoes to the community at the Marshall White Center

More information on Facebook event page

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - "Voices of Emerging Leaders" virtual forum

Visit Salt Lake:

MLK DAY RALLY & MARCH



Monday, 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm - from East High School to Kingsbury Hall

MLK EVENING WITH THE ARTS

Tuesday - 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm - Marriott Center for Dance - Music, art, poetry, dance, all performed by local black artists.

FILM SCREENING & DISCUSSION - "THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO"

Wednesday - 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm - The Post Theater

BOOK DISCUSSION - "NICE RACISM"

Thursday - 8:00 am - 9:00 am - Virtual Event

MLK WEEK KEYNOTE: DERRECK KAYONGO

Friday - 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm - Virtual or at O.C. Tanner Ballroom (Alumni House)

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY OF SERVICE AT THANKSGIVING POINT

Monday - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Museum of Natural Curiosity - Assemble food kits for children and families in need in the community.

Click here for more information on these events, as well as other events organized by the University of Utah, including panel discussions