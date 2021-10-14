Local individuals and businesses recognized for hiring people with disabilities

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine local businesses, agencies and advocates were given Golden Key Awards on October 13 to honor their work in promoting employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Award recipients are nominated by their peers, employees, and community partners for supporting people with disabilities and veterans through employment, including recruitment, training, and workplace accommodations.

Golden Key Awards are given by the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities and Department of Workforce Services’ Utah State Office of Rehabilitation.

“This year’s award recipients exemplify what it means to go above and beyond to promote equal employment opportunities for Utahns with disabilities and veterans,” said Leah Lobato, director of the Utah Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities.

“They have made invaluable contributions to individuals, communities and the entire state by changing public perceptions through inclusive business practices.”

This year's honorees are: