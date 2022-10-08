Local non-profit works to improve healthcare access for underserved communities

SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on healthcare inequities that continue to linger, even as the world continues its return to normalcy.

Some communities continue to struggle with access to even basic healthcare services, particularly in more remote rural areas, where getting access to even equipment such as crutches could require an hours-long drive to another state.

"It has been an unprecedented last two years," said Sam Philips, Chief Operating Officer for the non-profit Project Embrace, in an interview with FOX 13's Amy Nay on Good Day Utah. "Outside of just the tragedies... we see it interfering with processes across the world, whether it's the global supply chain or being able to get the right healthcare service at your local hospital or clinic."

Project Embrace restores and repairs previously used medical equipment, such as canes, crutches, and walkers, which is then distributed to low and middle-income communities that would otherwise not have access to it. Back in January, the group collected over 400 pieces of equipment that was then distributed to the Navajo community living near the Four Corners.

"We've been working very extensively with the Navajo tribe around the Four Corners region, as well as surrounding indigenous groups around the area," said Abhi Harikumar, Project Embrace's Executive Director, in the same interview. "Throughout the time that we're doing this, we're trying to collect as detailed of a picture as possible, of what this community's healthcare needs are, and how they've been maybe changing throughout the course of the pandemic."

Founded in 2017, Project Embrace has provided medical equipment to people in need from Salt Lake City to as far as Zimbabwe. In addition to the indigenous community, they also work with patients within the unsheltered, undocumented, and refugee communities to provide the equipment and resources they need to receive medical care.

If you're interested in learning more about their efforts, you can visit their website at projectembrace.org.