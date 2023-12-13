Local nonprofit calling for donations to help those in need

SALT LAKE CITY — Project Embrace is a healthcare nonprofit dedicated to promoting well-being and providing medical assistance to people who need it all around the world. They are the only organization of this kind in the world.

Because of this, they were tapped on by the international community to initiate a comprehensive effort to send essential medical equipment to the Gaza region.

Their commitment to humanitarian aid transcends political boundaries and our focus is solely on providing support to those in need. Project Embrace has saved over 25 tons of medical equipment from ending up in landfills or worse, being released into the atmosphere. They work with rural indigenous communities and those experiencing homelessness.

Right now, they are calling for donations to help get their supplies to Gaza amidst the Israel-Hamas war. Whether you have the means to donate money or unused medical equipment, any little bit will help.

To learn more, go to projectembrace.org.