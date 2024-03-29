Local Utah business celebrates history as world-famous bowling ball manufacturer

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — In Brigham City, Utah, Storm Products has carved out a significant niche in the bowling industry as one of the few manufacturers of bowling balls worldwide. Founded in 1991, the company has solidified its position in the global bowling industry while maintaining strong local ties to its Utah origins.

Steve Kloempken, Vice President of Product Development at Storm, highlights the rarity of their operation by noting, "There are only 11 places in the world dedicated to the manufacture of bowling balls." This distinction places Storm in a unique category, emphasizing its significance within the industry.

Over the years, Storm has expanded its manufacturing capabilities to meet increasing demand. Corbet Austin, Vice President of Operations, takes pride in Storm's Utah heritage, acknowledging the uniqueness of housing such a globally recognized brand within the state.

The inception of Storm by Bill and Barbara Chrisman was driven by a passion to enhance the sport of bowling through high-quality equipment. Their vision has propelled Storm to become the leading brand in bowling, as Austin affirms.

Hank Boomershine, Vice President of Sales and R&D, shares a glimpse into those early days, recounting how initial prototypes were mixed in a Kentucky Fried Chicken bucket, a testament to the company's resourcefulness.

Now, with over 220 employees, Storm produces up to 4,000 bowling balls daily, underscoring the company's growth and commitment to excellence. The production process, refined over decades, ensures each ball meets the highest standards of quality and performance.

Beyond manufacturing, Storm commits to social responsibility, significantly contributing to charitable causes, including the Huntsman Cancer Institute and supporting college scholarships. These efforts, highlighted by Leanne Hulsenberg, Director of Tournaments, Events, Youth, and Charity, reflect Storm's dedication to giving back to the community.

Storm employees value the company's familial atmosphere and its contribution to local prosperity. The integration of global ambition with a commitment to local roots defines Storm Products, making it a model of how businesses can achieve worldwide success while remaining integral to their community.

As Storm moves forward, it continues to blend innovation with tradition, solidifying its status as a premier manufacturer of bowling equipment, deeply anchored in Brigham City, Utah.