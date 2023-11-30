Local Utah business saved by another hopes to pass on spirit of season

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Small decisions this holiday season can make a huge difference, just ask one local business who was saved by another during a time of need.

George Bush and Jessica Erickson started "Sauced Up Salsa" in 2020.

“I make all the salsa," said Jessica. "I fire roast everything by hand in small batches and [George] makes the chips when he's not at school.”

“I would work a few hours and then I would sleep maybe an hour in the car and then go back to work, and then [Jessica] would go and sleep an hour in the car,” George explained.

Sales were good at local farmers markets, but by December 2021, the business remained relatively unknown as the couple did whatever they could to keep it afloat.

Bush and Erickson eventually began wondering how they would afford their daughter’s Christmas gifts.

“My main concern was like, I do want to make it to next year, but I also want to be able to get my kid presents,” Jessica said.

The couple were unsure how they would make it to the summer season. But then came a phone call from another local business.

“This lady, she called George and she said, 'Hey, I found you guys at a farmers market and I actually bought one of each of your salsas and now I want to buy some for my company,'” explained Jessica.

Someone from K. Bell Plumbing and Heating had ordered the salsa product for the company’s holiday party.

“We're thinking, you know, like 10-15 salsas maybe," said Jessica. "And she was like, 'No, I want like 120 salsas and chips.' And that right there, it touched my heart so much that I start crying.”

The couple says the simple choice by another company to order local saved them that first winter season.

“I don't know if any of this was was possible," said George. "So without their help, without them even knowing that they were able to help us launch into what we're at now and what we're gonna grow in to be, which I think is cool.”

Now, the "Best of Utah" winners continue to grow, and as they do, they say they make sure to support other local businesses. It's a message echoed by Brandy Fowers, owner of Farmhouse at Saccos in Roy, which sells all locally-produced products.

“When you have a good sale, all of us in here, we jump up and down. And it’s happy thoughts because we know we can pay the bills," she said. "And it’s your neighbors. Like, why have your money go anywhere else? We are very self-sufficient in our state if we keep it in our state.”

It's a story that's something to keep in mind as people select meals and gifts this holiday season.

“It really did change our future to be able to just get that one order," said Erickson. "And so, sometimes people don't think what they're doing is making a big impact. But like I said, it really does.”



