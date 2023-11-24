Local Utah businesses hoping for big boost during Small Business Saturday

PARK CITY, Utah — Wedged between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping days of the year, small businesses are asking for your help to give them a holiday kickoff boost this weekend.

An estimated 66 million Americans will be shopping and dining locally on small business Saturday this weekend.

Utah businesses are looking forward to the day of local shopping, hoping that it kicks off their holiday season with a boost in sales.

Mark Thompson, owner of the Salt Box Eatery and Riverhorse Restaurant, says the weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the best times of year to shop and dine in Park City.

“It’s a great time to come up before the busy tourist season starts, come December," he explained.

Before the skiers, snowboarders, and Sundance crowd invade, Park City still has a mostly local vibe with shops dotting the city that are crammed with unique gifts and trinkets.

“We specialize in gourmet olive oils and balsamic vinegars, we have over 50 flavors from around the world," said Jessica McCleary of Mountain Town Olive Oil.

McCleary said special shopping days like Small Business Saturday is something they look forward to every year and they have a wide variety of gifts perfect for any loved one.

“For coworkers, neighbors, friends, and family, teacher appreciation gifts," she said. "Everybody likes to eat, and they really like to eat good food so this is a great way to do it.”

If you’re hungry after all that shopping, you can stay in Park City to enjoy delicious eats at local restaurants.

"Come off of Main and get to experience a little bit more of local Park City and have some breakfast or lunch at Salt Box," Thompson suggested.

Old Town Cellars, located on Park City's Main Street, is also an option for some delicious food and cozy vibe.

“Really just making it more of a place for interpersonal communications can occur and reconnections," explained Stephen McKay. "We don’t have Wi-Fi, we don’t have TV so really it’s about the wine, people and conversations.”

McKay says Small Business Saturday is another opportunity to showcase all of their meats, cheeses, and sweet treats, all of which are made or processed short distances away.

That, of course, is the whole point and purpose of Small Business Saturday as it gives a chance for people to connect with local entrepreneurs and restaurants, which helps keep the money you spend in the community.