Locals cheer close of North Salt Lake waste incinerator

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Activists are celebrating the closure of a North Salt Lake medical waste incinerator after a years long battle.

Stericycle's incinerator has been operating for 33 years, and during that time, the company has been accused of failing to control toxic emissions.

Even after being forced to upgrade operations, the incinerator emitted conspicuous black plumes over the nearby Foxboro neighborhood.

Throughout the years, the company was also accused of rigging emissions tests, with the Environmental Protection Agency even fining Stericycle $2.6 million last year for multiple violations of their permit and allegedly committing fraud with false tax stack tests.

With Stericycle now moving out of state to Nevada, the group Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment will be celebrating in front of the facility at noon Wednesday.

"Specifically, we know that populations near incinerators exposed to incinerator emissions have higher rates of things like premature death cancer, reproductive disorders, so this is a serious public health hazard," said Dr. Brian Moench with Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment.