Locals worry about loved ones following massive earthquake in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — Following a mammoth earthquake that killed at least one person in Mexico this week, many in Utah are concerned about family members still living in the country.

“They’re okay, thank the Lord, but they have gone through so much,” said Rocio Mejia.

Mejia has lived in Utah for about three decades, but her family still lives in Mexico. Most of her relatives are in the state of Michoacan, which was near the epicenter of the earthquake.

“They are scared, they feel of course the earthquake, they run out of their house and they start contacting each other and they see buildings in downtown falling apart, many houses being damaged as well because of the earthquake,” Mejia added.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, in addition to the Mexico earthquake, there were other quakes ranging from 4.5 to 5.8 magnitudes in the region.

Mejia adds that it is hard to be away from home and loved ones, especially during these terrifying times..

“I want to stay with them, I want to be with them, but I have called them and it’s a little comfort when I talk to them and they cry, I cry, it’s a moral help,” Mejia added.

The Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City said they are thankful for the community’s outreach and support during these difficult times, and they are thankful to people who are helping.

But community leaders add that if residents are donating to help, it’s important to be careful and donate to legitimate sources.

“Some of the best things to do is send money directly to family members, or through an organization,” said Brandy Farmer, President and CEO, Centro Civico Mexicano. “Check it out. Google the organization and find out if they are nonprofit. It’s best to go through a bank or through an organization that is already established like the Red Cross."

Mejia adds she hopes more people can donate and find ways to help those in need in Mexico.

“It’s very extremely important because a lot of people don’t have jobs, don’t even have nothing to eat. so I really request the support of the community to help them.”