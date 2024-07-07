Logan celebrates annual Cache Valley Cruise-In car show

LOGAN, Utah — Logan residents, visitors and car enthusiasts gathered for the three-day-long annual Cache Valley Cruise-In car show Saturday, a tradition going nearly 40 years strong.

According to the show director Cole Matthews, one out of five cars showcased traveled across the country today to make it to their show.

"People want to bring their classics, they want to bring their custom builds. Some of them want to bring family heirlooms down to show off to be a part of history," he said. "That's just what really makes it all the difference. If you missed it this year, come on down next year, we do it every first week of July, Thursday, Friday and Saturday."

For visitor Jackie Anderson, seeing rare and nice-looking cars with friends was a fun time.

"It's fun to see new ones and the ones that I've never seen and that I'm like, 'Oh, I like that too!' or you see it done a different way and you're like, 'ok, I like that a little bit more!" She said. "It's a good feeling here, it makes me happy."

Visitor Jill Davis was able to attend the evening Cruise-In, with her daughter taking a ride in one of the showcased cars. Davis has been visiting the event for years.

"It's a unique classic event for cash value," she said. "There are some cars that are really cool that deserve to be showing off."

Davis, for her part, said her favorite of the event was the Blue Volkswagen Van.