Logan High School delayed start Tuesday after bomb threat on social media

LOGAN, Utah — Logan High School delayed the start of classes by two hours Tuesday morning after police were notified of a bomb threat on social media Monday night.

"During the night local law enforcement officials were made aware of an Instagram post that included a bomb threat directed at Logan High. Law enforcement officials immediately began investigating, and local and federal officials have been collaborating to identify the perpetrator and ensure the safety of the school," the school district said in a Facebook post.

The district said bomb sniffing dogs were in the school since the early morning hours Tuesday.

Classes at Logan High will begin at 10:00 a.m. All school buses will follow their normal routes, but will be delayed by two hours. School will dismiss at the normal time of 2:45 pm.

All other schools in the district would operate as normal on normal schedules.