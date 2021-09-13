Logan High School temporarily locked down after man seen with gun outside

LOGAN, Utah — Logan High School was placed on a temporary lock down Monday morning after a report of a man in front of the building with a gun.

Police said the man with the gun confronted two females, ages 17 and 19, riding bikes outside the school in the parking lot. He accused them of stealing one of the bikes they were riding from his house a few blocks away.

According to witnesses, the man pointed the handgun at the teens and ordered them to get on the ground. They did what he said and ran away as soon as the man turned his back to put the bike in his truck.

Police said the man then walked up to the school building with a backpack that one of the females had left behind.

A person who witnessed the confrontation told the man he couldn't go into the school with a gun, to which he replied it wasn't a gun it was a cell phone. Another witness told police they saw the man holding a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, the man was in the doorway of the school talking with the resource officer.

The school was placed under lock down for about 10 minutes while police made sure the situation was under control.

During an interview, police said the man, identified as 36-year-old Kristopher Egbert, admitted he did point a 9mm handgun at the females.

After they ran away, he put the gun in his truck before walking up to the school.

Police determined that the bike was, in fact, stolen from Ebgert's home.

Egbert was arrested and charged with two counts of third degree felony aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

There was no word on whether police caught the two females.