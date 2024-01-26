Logan Library opening pushed back after construction delays

LOGAN, Utah — After two years without a library, Logan City will have to wait just a little longer after an announcement to push back the Logan Library's official opening due to construction delays.

According to the Logan Library Director Karen Clark, the ribbon cutting plan scheduled for Monday has been paused until further notice due to delays in having the elevator inspected.

"We closed the old library in, December of 2021 and moved into the service center and opened up at the end of January of 2022. We've served there for two years and we closed in November thinking we were going to be moving into the new library in December," said Clark. "We've had construction delays, problems with the elevator, getting it inspected."

Clark says most of the bookshelves have been assembled with certain sections of the facility already had their books returned from the warehouse where they were stored for the past two years.

"Our new library will have lots more community spaces, lots more interactive spaces for our community members to come and talk with each other and we'll have meetings," said Clark. "We are so excited to get out there and be in the community again and be with our public and fulfill their needs again."

Most of their community events and online programming have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Clark hopes that the new location will provide an opportunity to bring them back.

"We get to go back and have our community fair in April, as we always did on National Library Week. We haven't done it for several years and that's where we get all of our nonprofits together in one place and people come in and meet with them and find out what people in the community are, what nonprofits in the community can help them with," said Clark. "So it's kind of exciting and then we get, we get to just do a lot of fun things.

The new opening date is March 4, patrons in the meantime can request an item online and pick it up at the warehouse location.