Logan man dead after being shot by coworker in Cache County

FOX 13
Posted at 9:10 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 23:10:42-04

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Logan man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after an argument with a coworker over work issues.

Officials say 19-year-old Logan resident Arellano Nieto Yovani was shot and killed by 60-year-old Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez at a construction site in Millville.

An investigation found that there seemed to be an argument between Yovani and Tena-Vasquez over work issues Thursday morning. Tena-Vasquez left the job site at around 9 a.m. and returned at 1 p.m. with a gun.

Tena-Vasquez confronted Yovani and shot him several times, killing him, officials report.

Witnesses at the scene called police and medical personnel responded. Tena-Vasquez also called 911 and remained at the scene, later surrendering to deputies.

Authorities say Tena-Vasquez was booked into the Cache County Jail on one count of First Degree Homicide.

