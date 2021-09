LOGAN, Ut — A guinea pig was rescued from its green guinea big ball after rolling down the roadway at 730 South 200 West.

The little guy was found in the roadway at 5 a.m. Friday morning.

It has since been taken to New Vision Intake and Shelter where it can be taken care of until picked up by its owner.

If you are the owner of this guinea pig, head to the shelter at 1180 West 200 North, Logan.