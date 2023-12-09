Longest running 'Nutcracker' ballet performance begins annual tradition

SALT LAKE CITY — A special holiday tradition for some Utahns – watching The Nutcracker with loved ones.

“I wait for this time of year just to go see the nutcracker with my grandparents and my family,” Madi Gordan, who is came to attend The Nutcracker. People came dressed up and excited for opening night on Friday of The Nutcracker at BalletWest.

“I love coming to The Nutcracker,” said Makayla Larsen. “I come with my family, I did ballet for 17 years, so I love The Nutcracker, it has a special place in my heart.”

BalletWest presents the first and longest-running version of The Nutcracker in the country. And some people have been coming for decades to watch this story come to life on stage.

“We wanted to come tonight just to celebrate the holidays, we love The Nutcracker,” added Adrian Wilhelmsen.

Celebrating some special moments this holiday season. “I hope that everyone has a holly, jolly Christmas.”

Tickets to BalletWest's shows can be purchased from their website found here.