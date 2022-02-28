Longtime CEO steps down from Logan company amid layoffs and leadership shake-up

LOGAN, Utah — Logan-based iFIT Health & Fitness has followed deep staff cuts announced Friday with a shake-up of its leadership, including the departure of longtime CEO Scott Watterson.

Watterson, an iFIT co-founder who has worked 45 years with the exercise equipment maker, will remain in his role as chairman of the board of directors, the firm said Monday, but is stepping away from day-to-day management.

The company’s chief financial officer, Steve Barr, and Mark Watterson, chief experience officer, will serve as co-presidents. The news comes after iFIT laid off an undisclosed number of employees last week at its Cache County headquarters and operations worldwide in what one source said was a cost-cutting move essential to “safeguard the business long term.”

“I am proud of what we have built at iFIT over four decades and our ability to successfully adapt in a rapidly evolving health and fitness landscape,” Scott Watterson said Monday in a statement.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.