Look out for trick-or-treaters while driving in Utah this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY — With Halloween arriving this weekend, parents and children will be trick-or-treating on streets all across the state.

Because of the increased chances for danger, the Utah Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety are asking both drivers and pedestrians to be on the lookout.

“We’ve got Friday, Saturday and Sunday that people are going to be out having fun, and so just really be observant,” said parent Kristen Hoschouer.

Officials with UDOT and DPS say the fall months tend to be the most dangerous for pedestrians, because of daylight saving time. In just the last seven years, statewide pedestrian fatalities have jumped 25 percent.

“These crashes are 100% preventable, it’s a shared responsibility that we have as drivers and parents of trick-or-treaters, pedestrians, we have to make sure that we’re looking out for one another,” said UDOTs John Gleason.

This Halloween, both agencies are asking people to be alert.

“As a pedestrian, don’t assume that just because you can see the vehicle coming, that they can see you." Gleason said. "Often times they can’t, and as a driver, you have to be looking, you have to put away those distractions and really focus on the roads, slow down, especially on Halloween.”

It’s also a good idea to make sure kids are seen while trick or treating.

“Make sure that kids have some type of reflective gear on or reflective basket or lights,” said Hoschouer.