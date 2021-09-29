Looming federal government shutdown would have large impact on many Utah parks

Washington lawmakers are scrambling to avoid a federal government shutdown that could lead to furloughs for hundreds of thousands of federal workers in the middle of a national health crisis, and have wide-reaching impacts here in Utah.

Unless Democrats and Republicans can come together on a deal, funding for most federal agencies will expire at midnight on Thursday and many government functions will grind to a halt.

Here in Utah, all visitor services at national parks would stop as funding halts for the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and Bureau of Reclamation.

Utah has five national parks and six national monuments:

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Zion National Park

Bears Ears National Monument

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument

Jurassic National Monument

Little Sahara Recreation Area

The National Park Service employs around 20,000 people nationwide, all of whom would possibly stop receiving paychecks during a shutdown.