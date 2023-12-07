Lori Vallow Daybell appears in Arizona on murder charges

PHOENIX, Arizona — Lori Vallow Daybell appeared in court Thursday in Maricopa County, Arizona after being booked into jail on two first-degree murder charges.

During her initial appearance hearing, Vallow Daybell inquired about how the two cases would be handled, how many attorneys would be appointed, and when she would be able to speak with them.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty in May of killing her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences.

After she was found guilty, she was indicted in Arizona for a second time, alleging she conspired to kill her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

She was previously indicted in Arizona in a separate felony case after a grand jury indicted her in 2021 on a charge of conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Earlier this year, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent a request to have Daybell extradited to Arizona following her trial in Idaho.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said recently that while Vallow Daybell is in their custody, she will be kept in isolation because it is a high-profile case.