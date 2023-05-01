Lori Vallow Daybell's hair found on duct tape with JJ Vallow's body, DNA analyst testifies

IDAHO — In week four of the eight-week trial, a DNA analyst took the stand, testifying that a hair belonging to Lori Vallow Daybell was found on a piece of duct tape that was wrapped around a black plastic bag with JJ Vallow's body.

The Sr. DNA analyst at Bode Technology in Virginia, Keeley Coleman, testified Monday in the murder trial against Vallow Daybell.

In her testimony, Coleman said she received several items of evidence, including a hair that was attached to a piece of duct tape that wrapped around the body of JJ Vallow, East Idaho News reported.

East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton later clarified, saying the duct table with the hair was found on the outside of the black plastic bag wrapped around JJ Vallow's body.

Last week, a forensic pathologist testified in the case and said JJ Vallow died of asphyxiation caused by a plastic bag being placed over his head and duct tape over his mouth.

Coleman said during the investigation, she received DNA profiles from Lori Vallow Daybell, Tylee Ryan and Melanie Gibb as well as the hair attached to the tape.

Through a series of tests, Coleman testified that it was determined the hair matched the DNA profile provided for Lori Vallow Daybell, East Idaho News reported.

Coleman said during her testimony that, "the probability of randomly selecting a random individual in relation to that profile 1 is 71 billion," East Idaho News reported.

Later, Coleman was cross-examined in which she said out of the 22 different DNA alleles tested on the hair, 13 had no result.

The questioning comes on week four of the eight-week trial of Lori Vallow Daybell held in St. Anthony, Idaho.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell are accused of conspiring together to kill JJ, Tylee, as well as Chad Daybell's late wife Tammy Daybell.