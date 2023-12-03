Loss of longtime firefighter to cancer felt across multiple departments

PRICE, Utah — The town of Price is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen — but the pain is being felt all over the Utah firefighting community.

“Fitz was huge. Not just in the fire service, but in every community he spent time in,” said Justin Prokopis, an engineer with Unified Fire Authority, who met Petersen early on in his career.

Peterson passed away on Friday after his years-long battle with cancer. He was 58.

“I've just seen the impact he had. All the friendships, everywhere we went, didn’t matter, he always knew somebody and they always acted like he was just their best friend,” added Prokopis, remembering someone so dear to him.

Petersen grew up in Carbon County and became the Price fire chief in 2019. Before that, he spent 28 years as a firefighter in Salt Lake County, working for what is now Unified Fire Authority.

“He’s the type of person that if he sees a need, he would do anything he could to try to fill it. Early in my career, we had a situation with my child when he was born, we had some medical issues, Fitz was just the first one to reach out. Like, 'What do you need, brother?' And I’m forever grateful for him and the relationship we built,” said Prokopis.

Price City Fire announced his passing, saying: “It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our Chief, friend and brother, Fitzgerald Petersen. May his legacy live on through the many lives he affected. We love you Fitz. Life is Duty.”

Tributes have been pouring in on social media from across the state. Unified Fire Authority posted: “Our hearts go out to Fitz’s family and friends. His legendary service within the community has set a standard for all to follow. His thankless service on and off duty enhanced his motto “Life is Duty”. Thank you for your unwavering example and boundless love.”

Park City Fire added: “Our thoughts are with Fitz’s family, friends and his Fire family. He was a great example of service.”

The Helper Fire Department also honored Petersen at their light parade.

Kaysville Fire posted: "A Utah fire service legend passed away last night after an honorable fight with cancer. We share our condolences and love with Chief Fitzgerald Petersen's family and his fire family at Price City Fire Department and Unified Fire Authority. "Life is Duty.""

“Fitz’s motto was ‘life is duty’ and he lived by that, on and off duty,” said Prokopis.

Nearly 30 years ago, Petersen started collecting warm clothes from the community to pass out to those in need in the winter. That initiative has continued to grow, and Prokopis runs the effort now.

“We collect gently used or new clean coats, winter coats, blankets. This year we’re asking for youth donations," he said.

Through his work with the clothing drive, engaging with communities and being a leader in the firefighting community, Petersen will never be forgotten.

“Fitz’s impact, I don’t think any of us even realize just how huge it is. And I think we’re about to see that, but I don’t think it’s something that we’ll understand in our lifetime," Prokopis said.

If you want to help Petersen’s legacy live on and donate to the clothing drive, you can donate warm clothes for Operation Cover-Up by bringing them by to any fire station across the Wasatch Front.