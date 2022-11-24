Watch Now
"Loss stop" achieved after fire crews respond to house fire in Kaysville

Posted at 5:07 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 19:07:54-05

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Fire crews say they were able to achieve "Loss stop" to a home fire that damaged a home near the 600 north block in an update made in 4:20 p.m.

Several fire agencies responded to a "working residential structure fire". By 3:36 p.m. "fire control" had been achieved by the fire crews with investigation teams on scene.

No injuries were reported or known as of this time.

After "Loss stop" was achieved at 4:20 p.m., investigators determined the home had sustained "interior and exterior fire, smoke and water damage."

No other information is available at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

