Lost cell phone in Springville leads to massive drug bust

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A seemingly ordinary case of a lost cell phone led police to a massive drug operation earlier this month, according to the Springville police department.

On Sept. 19th Springville Officers received a request from a local woman who had lost her cell phone, to check a home where the phone was now pinging.

Officers knocked on the door and when the residents opened the door, the officers said they immediately smelled the strong odor of marijuana.

"The officers began using excellent investigative skills, during which time the male suspect tried to run away. Officers chased the male and were eventually able to take him into custody," the department said in a Facebook post.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found a drug sales operation. Police said they confiscated $40,000 in drugs, $53,000 in cash and a loaded assault rifle.

A man was booked into jail and a female was released on a citation.