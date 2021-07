DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County Search and Rescue team was called out late Wednesday night on a report of a lost hiker.

They were able to locate the hiker about two miles up a creek bed in good condition, just lost.

In a Facebook post, thanks was given to the “18 SAR members, deputies, DPS flight crew, dispatchers and anyone else who helped pull this off.”

The lost hiker and the rescue team were all safely off the mountain by 2 a.m.