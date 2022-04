SALT LAKE CITY — Since making its official debut Monday, the newest piece of art to hit Salt Lake City has made plenty of waves.

"Out of the Blue," a full-sized sculpture of a humpback whale leaping from the roundabout intersection of 900 South and 1100 East, has certainly gained attention, both good and bad.

Residents and visitors either love it or hate it, there is no in between.

