Loved ones hold candlelight vigil to remember Moab couple murdered, call for justice

Posted at 10:04 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 00:06:44-04

MOAB, Utah — Dozens of people gathered outside Moonflower Community Cooperative Sunday night to grieve the loss of two Moab women who were found dead near their campsite in the La Sal Mountains.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner went missing last weekend and then were found dead at their campsite Wednesday, according to law enforcement. The Grand County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a homicide.

There are a lot of questions in the small community, Brittany Garcia said. Garcia was close friends with Schulte and Turner. The couple officiated Garcia and her wife’s wedding.

“You sit here and think, 'What happened? Why won’t they tell us anything? Why did this happen to these girls?' They were the life of the party, and you sit here and think, 'Why them?'" she said.

Laura Lee Green, who planned Sunday's vigil, said there is a lot of curiosity surrounding the investigation and murders. Schulte and Turner were a big part of the Moab community, and people are devastated.

“Of course, if they can find the killer, that would be the best justice we could all have," she said, "but there is a big part of us that is missing, a big part of Moab that is missing now."

While the search for answers continues, the loss of Schulte and Turner won't ever go away, Green said.

“I think everyone around here just knew them, just knew of them, knew them, they had such big energy that when you met them you were instantly best friends,” Green said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation should contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at 435-259-8115.

