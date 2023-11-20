Low voter turnout for some of Utah's biggest races

SALT LAKE CITY — Across Utah, counties are reporting low voter turnout.

In counties where the Second Congressional District special election is being held, the Lt. Governor's Office reported 27.5% turnout. Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman told FOX 13 News that Salt Lake City was reporting 36% turnout, where there is a hotly contested mayoral and city council races. But across Salt Lake County (Utah's most populous) turnout is only at 25%.

Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson said it was unfortunate and urged people to get their ballots in because of the power municipal races have over Utahns' daily lives.

"Everybody’s talking about the second congressional district race, the special election, and that’s really important. But every other race throughout the state is also critically important," she said. "These municipal elections, these are people who directly affect your life as a citizen in your city. So make sure you go vote if you’ve got a mayor on the ballot or city council members. These people are really important to your way of life and very few people bother to vote for them."

It is not too late to vote. Ballots must be postmarked Nov. 20 to be counted, or registered voters can put them off in a secure dropbox until 8pm on Nov. 21. Voters can also cast their ballots in-person. To find out where, check with your county clerk's office.

Voters can also register and vote in-person on Election Day. The state elections office reminds people who do that to remember to bring two forms of ID.