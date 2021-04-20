Low water at Lake Powell means fewer boat launch areas

ST.GEORGE, Utah — As warmer weather approaches and people begin making summer plans, visitors to Lake Powell should be warned that water access points and boat launch areas will change because of increasingly low water levels, according to an alert from the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

Water levels are already historically low at Lake Powell, but will continue to drop throughout the summer, according to the National Park Service. To avoid unwelcome surprises, visitors should check the latest information about boat launch areas before they make the trip so that they are not left high and dry. Launch ramps open one week may be closed the next to adjust for water levels.

As of April 20, the Bullfrog Main Launch Ramp, Antelope Point Public Launch Ramp, Hite Launch Ramp, Stateline Launch Ramp and Castle Rock Cut are closed, but Bullfrog North Launch Ramp, Wahweap Main Launch Ramp and the Halls Crossing Launch Ramp are now open. The launch ramp at Wahweap will reopen April 26.

It's important to note that some ramps may remain closed to motorized boats because of extremely low water levels, but could be open for kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.

Lake Powell has been below capacity for many years, but due to the extreme drought of the last ten years, the Bureau of Reclamation projects that the lake may drop to its lowest level since 1968.

Lake level information is available online and should be checked frequently.

