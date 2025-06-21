Lt. Governor's Office certifies Labor Union Amendments referendum

The Lt. Governor's office announced Saturday that it has formally certified the ballot referendum targeting House Bill 267. This means Utah voters will vote whether or not to repeal the law.

As FOX 13 News previously reported, more than 320,000 signatures were gathered to force the law, which prohibits public employees from collective bargaining, onto the ballot. That's more than double the required amount of signatures under state law.

Opponents to the referendum now have 45 days to persuade people to fill out an affidavit to remove their signature, based off of validated signatures that are posted publicly.

Following that, if there enough signatures remain for the referendum to proceed, Utah voters can expect to see the referendum on their ballot in 2026, unless Governor Spencer Cox calls for a special election.

