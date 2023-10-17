Luminaria holiday show returns to Thanksgiving Point on November 16

LEHI, Utah — A holiday favorite is returning to Thanksgiving Point, as Luminaria is returning with its display of millions of lights and 28 themed areas across the 50-acre Ashton Gardens.

Opening on November 16 and running through January 6, guests will enjoy 6,500 programmable luminaries, a 120-foot Christmas tree, snowflakes, reindeer, and other images of the season programmed to holiday music.

Over 9,000 hours of work from hundreds of employees and volunteers go into putting together this holiday wonderland. In addition to the light displays, guests can enjoy shows and experiences, such as the new Fire and Ice Show. Other attractions include the following:



Igloo Reservations: This two-hour reservation also includes eight “Choose-2” Punch Cards, allowing options for food and beverage included with the reservation.



VIP Package: This package allows ticket holders to enter any time, park in a VIP area, and enjoy a bottomless hot chocolate mug, among other treats.



Fire Pit Reservations: This two-hour reservation includes space for eight guests and supplies for eight s’mores.



Proposal Package: Couples receive private access to a decorated igloo in the Secret Garden, closed off to other guests.



Stay and Play Package: This package includes a one-night stay at Home2 Suites, two VIP tickets, VIP parking, bottomless hot chocolate, a Foodie Punch Card, and a complimentary swag bag for $159.

Presale tickets ssales at a discounted rate end on October 31.

Go here for more information.