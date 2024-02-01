Lunar New Year fun, daddy-daughter dance, boat show and MORE happening this weekend!

It's the first weekend of February and Utah has tons of fun for the whole family!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email news@fox13now.com to be featured.

Here's what's happening across Utah!

DAVIS COUNTY

Kaysville Daddy Daughter Dance - Kick off the month of Valentine's Day fun in Kaysville at this dance for dads and daughters! Fathers or father-figures can register for the event that will have dancing, face painting, treats, photos, prizes and more! Dress your best for this night out. Doors open at 7 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Polar Plunge - Raise money for the athletes of Special Olympics Utah at this polar plunge in Cedar City! Gather a team, raise money and then head to Lake at the Hills from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. to take a chilly dip in frigid waters!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Chinese New Year Celebration - Celebrate the year of the dragon this weekend at Cottonwood High School in Salt Lake City! Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with traditional cultural activities, games and local performances. There will also be face painting, Tai Chi sessions, calligraphy and more. At 6:45 p.m., the lion dance will weave through people and kick off the performance schedule, set to begin at 7. It'll be a full night of FREE fun you won't want to miss!

Flamenco Fiesta - Students and musicians will participate in this fiesta to celebrate flamenco dancing on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Performances include, Tientos, Tarantos, Sevillanas and MORE! Tickets are required for this event to be hosted at Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles.

All Star Monster Trucks - Monster trucks are taking over the Maverik Center this weekend! Monster truck enthusiasts of all ages, bring your ear plugs for a night of BLARING LOUD fun. You'll see a handful of tricked out trucks performing jumps and more. Tickets are required!

Valentine Art Market - Support local artists in the community and shop for an array of festive goods for Valentine's Day at this market open through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Happening at High Point Center in Sandy!

Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo - Prepare for warmer months ahead at the boat and watersports show at Mountain America Expo Center this weekend! You'll be able to check out every kind of boat imaginable and accessories for every situation! Tickets are required.

SANPETE COUNTY

Bald Eagle Viewing Day - See America's bird in central Utah this weekend! A team from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be on-site to answer questions and help you spot the majestic bird. Registration is FREE but required for the Saturday event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. If you go, you could also score a FREE Bald Eagle month pin!

SUMMIT COUNTY

Intermountain Health Freestyle International Ski World Cup - Athletes from around the world will compete at Deer Valley this weekend in moguls and aerials competitions. At this International competition, you can expect to see some of the best athletes in the world! All events are free and open to the public and events are happening throughout the day on Friday and Saturday.

UTAH COUNTY

BYU Blast Concert - More than two dozen groups and soloists will perform short, exciting pieces at the "BYU Blast" concert on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You can expect to hear from the BYU Wind Symphony, BYU Symphony Orchestra, BYU Jazz Ensemble, Harp Ensemble, Bassoon Ensemble and MORE! Tickets required.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sand Hollow Resort Sky Fest - While northern Utah gets snow, southern Utah is turning up the fun by heading to the skies in hot air balloons! Sand Hollow Resort is gearing up for its hot air balloon festival over the weekend with multiple launches and a glow dinner on Saturday night. Tickets are required for the dinner and purchase a parking pass beforehand!

WEBER COUNTY

Winter Market - Farmer's markets aren't just for the summer months! In Ogden, the winter market kicks off this weekend at Ogden Union Station. Head over from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday in February to shop for artisan goods and local produce!

Victory Athletics Snow Bowl - Athletes from around Utah will showcase their skills in cheerleading and dance routines at the Golden Spike Event Center on Saturday. Tickets required, but be prepared to be wow-ed by the skills of the young athletes of Utah.