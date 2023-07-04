Macie Hill remembered, honored during Kaysville's 4th of July Parade

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The annual Independence Day parade rolled through the town of Kaysville Tuesday morning.

Fifty-five entries made their way through the parade route as people lined both sides of the street.

Becky Thatcher, who lives in Syracuse, came to the parade with her family to celebrate our country.

"Be able to have all these wonderful children and grandchildren to share what we have living in America," said Thatcher.

It was a much different mood than when Thatcher attended the parade last year.

Tuesday's event comes a year to the day that 8-year-old Macie Hill was hit and killed during the 4th of July parade in 2022.

"You cannot take life for granted," said Thatcher. "It's really very hard to know that just like that you can, you know, there's someone very, very special in your life."

While it has been a year since Macie's death, she hasn't been forgotten.

At the front of this year's parade, a banner could be seen with Macie's picture on it, leading the cars, people and eventually the floats down Kaysville's Main Street.

Those who participated in the parade told FOX 13 News that the parade director sent out an email ahead of Tuesday's 4th of July parade, asking people to wear pink ribbons, Macie's favorite color.

"It made me happy because I thought we can do something to show our love and support for them," said Ellen King, who participated in the parade.

King had an entry in this year's parade, as well as fellow Kaysville resident Annika Jensen.

"It felt like a way we could show support for that family in just a small way. It was just an honor to be part of it," said Jensen.

Those who rode along with them even the SUV pulling their float had plenty of pink along with it.

"We were in the parade today behind a group of cheerleaders who had pink ribbons in all of their hair, and every time I got a glimpse of them, it just felt like I was part of something bigger," said Jensen.

It was a small, yet special way to honor Macie's memory.

Parade-goers, like Thatcher, said it warmed their hearts to see Macie being honored.

"You better believe it does. That's the way it should be to reach out and do that," Thatcher said.

FOX 13 News spoke with Kaysville city manager Jaysen Christensen last week. He said city officials performed an extensive review of their safety policies with staff members and considered alternatives to parade policies in the past.

This year, no exchanges between moving vehicles, floats, trailers and walking participants were allowed.

Other changes included walkers in the parade being required to walk behind the floats. Those riding on the floats on Tuesday were required to stay at least a foot-and-a-half back from the edge of the float.

Riders were also required to stay on the float the entire length of the parade, only being allowed to hop off in case of an emergency.