Madeleine Choir School students awarded C-SPAN prize for documentary film

SALT LAKE CITY — Two Madeleine Choir School students are honorable mention winners in C-SPAN's national 2021 StudentCam competition, awarded $250 for their documentary, "The World on Fire: The Importance of Addressing Climate Change."

Roisin Khor-Brogan and Lucy Starks are the film makers at the Salt Lake City school, and entered their documentary in the C-SPAN competition that asked middle and high school students to make a film they want the president and new Congress to address in 2021.

Over 2,300 students across the country submitted films from 43 states and Washington, DC. Among the most popular topics were health care, environmental and energy policy, and equal rights and equity.

"Despite the educational challenges students faced this year, these local winners showed creativity, resourcefulness and a strong work ethic to create a documentary addressing an important issue on both the local and national level," said Deneiva Knight, External Affairs Director for Comcast Mountain West Region.

C-SPAN recognized 299 students in this competition, ranging from one grand prize winner receiving $5,000 to 97 honorable mention awards of $250.

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at www.studentcam.org.

Videos were evaluated by a panel of educators and C-SPAN representatives based on the thoughtful examination of the competition’s theme, quality of expression, and inclusion of varying sides of the documentary’s topic.

C-SPAN was created in 1979 as a public service by the cable television industry and is now funded through fees paid by cable and satellite companies that provide C-SPAN programming.