Magna drug bust leads to arrest of four people

MAGNA, Utah — A drug bust in Magna on Tuesday led to the arrest of four people and the recovery of marijuana, cocaine, suspected fentanyl pills, thousands of dollars in drug proceeds and hundreds of THC cartidges

In a release from the Unified Police Department, officials say detectives began investigating an aggravated robbery in early October and their investigation ended by serving multiple search warrants on October 26.

The investigation revealed that the robbery was connected to drug distribution at two Salt Lake City and two Magna residences.

Lorenzo Palmer, Arik Anthony Reynaga, Payton Kochendorfer and Antonio Ruben Reynaga were arrested for various offenses including aggravated robbery, distribution of controlled substances, violations of parole and probation and felony warrants.

During a search warrant, 411 THC Cartridges, 345 containers of "Dab," five pounds of Marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine, 30 suspected fentanyl pills, over $3,000 in drug proceeds and a shot gun were recovered.

"Utilizing the share resources of the UPD and our neighboring agencies, they were able to coordinate this complex warrant service and take dangerous weapons and narcotics out of our community," Sheriff Rosie Rivera said in a press release.

The Metro Gang Unit, DEA Metro Narcotics Task Force, AP&P, the Attorney General's Office as well as UPD, West Valley and Salt Lake City SWAT teams assisted in serving the search warrants.