Magna family reunited with dog who'd been stolen, sold

Unified Police Department
"Aquiles" the dog was reunited with its Magna family.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 09:31:59-04

MAGNA, Utah — Officers with the Unified Police Department were able to reunite a Magna family with their dog, who'd been stolen from the family then sold over a month ago.

According to UPD, "Aquiles" reunited with the family over the weekend.

Police have yet to identify any suspects, but they said the suspects were seen driving a red late 90s or early 2000s Dodge Stratus.

Anyone with information that may aid police in the investigation is urged to contact Det. Sulich with UPD's Magna Precinct at 801-743-7000

