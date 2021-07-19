Magna issues water restrictions to cope with drought

MAGNA, Utah — Magna has issued mandatory water restrictions for residents, with instructions for those with odd- numbered street addresses to water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and those with even-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Enforcement will begin after a two-week notice period on July 19.

Water cycle restrictions depend on the system used; for example, spray head sprinklers are recommended to be set at 20 minutes, or rotating sprinklers no longer than 40 minutes. Secondary water systems are part of the mandatory restrictions.

Installation of new sod is recommended to be delayed until cooler temperatures prevail, but exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.

And don't worry about Fido not getting enough water; it's permitted to fill dog dishes as needed, or kiddie pools to cool off in the extreme heat.

Restrictions and a host of recommendations--such as not watering in the hottest part of the day when it is most inefficient--can be found here.