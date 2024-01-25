Watch Now
Worker electrocuted at Rio Tinto Kennecott Smelter facility

Posted at 8:23 PM, Jan 24, 2024
MAGNA, Utah — A contractor at the Rio Tinto Kennecott Smelter in Magna was electrocuted Wednesday, forcing the facility to stop operations.

The unidentified contractor was performing maintenance when they were electrocuted, then transported to the hospital where they are currently being treated.

The condition of the injured contractor was not disclosed.

Rio Tinto Kennecott said regulatory agencies had been notified and that the incident is under investigation.

"The health and safety of our people is our top priority and we will do a full investigation to understand what happened," Rio Tinto said in a statement Wednesday night.

